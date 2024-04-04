Sales Phases
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Friday, 5th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 8,500+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 8th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 6,500+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 9th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 4,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 10th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 2,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 10th April - 17:30 online only, then Thursday, 11th April 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Thursday, 11th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 12th April: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.
Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00
- Over-65s: £25.00
- Under-21s: £25.00
- Under-18s: £20.00
Supporters who are registered as disabled with the club:
- Adult: £15.00
- Over-65s: £12.50
- Under-21s: £12.50
- Under-18s: £10.00
Coach Travel
There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park.
Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 11:00 BST.