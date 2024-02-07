Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday, 2nd March

15:00

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be digital, and will be emailed out in two tranches.

Tranche 1 will be sent in the week commencing Monday 19th February.

Tranche 2 will be sent no later than Thursday 29th February.

All tickets will be emailed to the individual ticket holder named on the ticket.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or call 0333 360 1861, and we will add you to the collection list to collect your ticket at Spurs.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!