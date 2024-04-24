Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday, 11th May

15:00

Premier League

Molineux Stadium

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets and will be mailed as quickly as possible to the payment owner. All tickets are non-transferable.

All ticket reprint requests must be collected by either the person named on the ticket, or the payment owner.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!