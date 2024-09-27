The Eagles kick-started their inaugural WSL campaign against Tottenham Hotspur, with Laura Kaminski’s side preparing for a historic Selhurst Park clash live on Sky Sports this evening.

After taking on WSL champions Chelsea tonight, attention will turn towards a shot at silverware with a trip to the Poundland Bescot Stadium in the WSL Cup.

Palace’s tremendous away support was a huge factor in the promotion-winning campaign last season, and you can continue to get behind the team in the Midlands.

Tickets can be purchased from the box office on the night, starting at £9 for under-14s, £11 for under-18s and £15 for adults.

Thank you for your continued support.