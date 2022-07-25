Tickets are just £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and £5 for under-18s, so make sure you book your place back at Selhurst Park by clicking HERE now.
Match details
Premium hospitality
You can also enjoy the match in comfort by taking advantage of one of our hospitality packages.
Our Premium lounges provide you with the ultimate matchday experience for your return to Selhurst.
Speroni’s and Legends restaurants: £90 +VAT per person
Enjoy a Premium matchday alongside other Palace fans in one of our two Premium restaurants, both of which include:
Three-course pre-match meal
- Half-time cheeseboard
- Post-match refreshments
- Cash bar
Executive Boxes (10 person)
Perfect for friends and family, our Executive Boxes sit groups of 10 in your own private space overlooking the Selhurst Park pitch. Choose the package for you:
- £875 +VAT: Including three-course meal, cheeseboard, pies and inclusive house drinks
- £450 +VAT: Box only, no food and beverages – however drinks can be purchased on the day and food orders can be made in advance
To find out more about our Premium matchday experiences and to book, contact the team here.