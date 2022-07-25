Patrick Vieira’s men will take on the Ligue 1 side fresh from their tour to Singapore and Australia, and will face a real test against the former French champions.

It will also mean a return to Selhurst Park for Mamadou Sakho, who played 75 times for the club.

Tickets are on sale to all fans regardless of Membership status, so take this unique opportunity to see Palace welcome European opposition to south London by securing yours now!