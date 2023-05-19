The Eagles’ first match in their pre-season tour to the United States sees them take on Colombia’s 15-time league champions, and current leaders in Categoría Primera A, on Wednesday, 26th July (kick-off 19:00 CDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time).

In a collaboration with Elite Promotions Group, Palace’s first-ever meeting with Colombian opposition will see both teams vie for The Chicago Nations Cup, previously contested by the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

MATCH DETAILS

Crystal Palace v Millonarios

Wednesday, 26th July

19:00 CDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time

SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago

Crystal Palace fans will be sat in section 113, 114, 155 and 116 (as marked on the ticketing link).

Prices range from $45 USD to $185 USD.