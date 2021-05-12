The match will be played on Wednesday 19th May at 19:00, which means that 6,500 supporters can attend the clash in accordance with the Government’s proposed easing of restrictions (which remains subject to change).

Follow the steps below to secure your ticket for the match:

Buy your ticket here, making sure you agree to the supporting Code of Contact within your purchase journey Once purchased, you will be emailed a Health Questionnaire within 72 hours of the match. You must complete this before you travel to the stadium Once completed, you will be emailed your match ticket. If you selected a print at home ticket you must print your ticket before arrival.

Date Loyalty Points Wednesday, 12th May (10am) 4,000+ Thursday, 13th May (10am) 3,500+ Friday, 14th May (10am) All 2020/21 Season Ticket holders who didn’t attend the Spurs game Friday, 14th May (2pm) All 2020/21 Season Ticket holders Sunday, 16th May 20/21 Members

Tickets will be available in the Whitehorse Lane, Arthur Wait and Holmesdale Road stands and priced at £30 for adults, £20 for concessions and £15 for juniors in all areas.

Why not make your return to Selhurst Park even more special with a limited number of Executive Boxes available for this fixture? Register your interest as soon as possible here.

Everyone at the club is delighted that some supporters will be back in the Selhurst Park stands this season, and look forward to welcoming all supporters back when it is deemed safe to do so.