Sales phases
10am Monday 6th January: Season Ticket holders and paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
10am Tuesday 7th January: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement
10am Wednesday 8th January: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement
10am Thursday 9th January: Season Ticket holders and paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets)
Ticket prices
Adults: £30
Over-65s: £25
Under-18s: £20
Restricted view seats are reduced by £1.
Coach Travel
5am departure from Selhurst Park
£29 per ticket
You can purchase your tickets from 10am today by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.