Sales phases

10am Monday 6th January: Season Ticket holders and paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 7th January: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Wednesday 8th January: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 9th January: Season Ticket holders and paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets)

Ticket prices

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £25

Under-18s: £20

Restricted view seats are reduced by £1.

Coach Travel

5am departure from Selhurst Park

£29 per ticket

You can purchase your tickets from 10am today by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.