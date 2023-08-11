After recording back-to-back top five finishes in the last two seasons, the Eagles will launch their push for promotion against Reading on Sunday 27th August.
Tickets for Crystal Palace Women’s first three home games of the Women’s Championship season are on sale NOW.
Laura Kaminski’s side will play their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium this season, kick-starting a new era for the club – and you can be there to witness it.
Season Ticket holders and Members can grab tickets for just £5 online, with Under-16s paying just £2. A family of four can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for only £25, regardless of Membership status!
Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices will increase when purchased at the stadium.
Palace’s World Cup representative Paige Bailey Gayle spoke of the importance of your support: “Wherever we go in the country the fans come. We always feel the love, especially when they bring their 20,000 flags! It’s a big feeling to have that support.”
Make sure you get down to back the girls as they get the 2023/24 campaign underway!
Tickets will be sent to supporters 48 hours before the match. You will be able to view your purchase in your account history on the ticket website within your Palace account.
Ticket pricing
Buy online
- Adult: £13
- STH and Members: £5
- Under-16s: £2
- Families (two adults and two children: £25
On the gate
- Adult: £19
- STH and Members: £9
- Under-16s: £5
Can I reserve a seat?
All Palace Women’s tickets (including Season Tickets) allow general admission only. Seating is first-come-first-served (with the exception of accessible seating – please see below), and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to take their pick of the seats.
On Palace Women’s matchdays, we anticipate that up to 700 seats will be available in the Main Stand. Should seating fill up on the day, supporters are welcome to stand to watch the match
Fixtures on sale
- Sunday 27th August: Palace v Reading (14:00)
- Sunday 10th September: Palace v Durham (12:00)
- Saturday 30th September: Palace v Sheffield United (14:00)