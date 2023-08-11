Laura Kaminski’s side will play their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium this season, kick-starting a new era for the club – and you can be there to witness it.

Season Ticket holders and Members can grab tickets for just £5 online, with Under-16s paying just £2. A family of four can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for only £25, regardless of Membership status!

Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices will increase when purchased at the stadium.

Palace’s World Cup representative Paige Bailey Gayle spoke of the importance of your support: “Wherever we go in the country the fans come. We always feel the love, especially when they bring their 20,000 flags! It’s a big feeling to have that support.”

Make sure you get down to back the girls as they get the 2023/24 campaign underway!

Tickets will be sent to supporters 48 hours before the match. You will be able to view your purchase in your account history on the ticket website within your Palace account.