Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

All times are UK time.

Everton (A)

Monday, 19th February

20:00

Premier League

Goodison Park

TICKET DETAILS

All tickets for this game will be send via digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet. If you are unable to use digital tickets please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk, who will arrange for you to collect your paper ticket at Everton.

All digital tickets will be emailed to the individual ticket holder two days before the game. For full matchday information please click here.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

SALES PHASES

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Friday, 26th January: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,500+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 29th January: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 30th January: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 30th January - 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 31st January 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 31st January 09:00 via all other methods: Wednesday, 31st January: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Thursday, 1st February: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Adult: £30.00

Over-65s: £25.00

Under-18s: £20.00

COACH TRAVEL

There will be three coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £50 per person with a departure time of 12:00 GMT.