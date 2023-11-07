Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Please note: All qualifying supporters will be emailed by the club before the on-sale time. If you have not received an email advising you of the on-sale details, you will not be able to purchase a ticket.

MATCH DETAILS

All times are UK time.

Luton Town (A)

Saturday, 25th November

15:00 GMT

Premier League

Kenilworth Road

TICKET DETAILS

Please note: due to the limited amount of tickets available, we anticipate there will only be one sales phase.

Season Ticket Holders and Members with over 10,400 Loyalty Points or more will be able to purchase from 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, 8th November online only, and then 14:00 via all methods.

will be able to purchase from 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, 8th November online only, and then 14:00 via all methods. Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points will be able to apply for the waiting list at that time. Please note, however, that we do expect to sell out in the first phase. Any unsold tickets will be made available to supporters on the waiting list; the box office will directly contact the supporters with the most Loyalty Points who have applied.

will be able to apply for the waiting list at that time.

There is a small section of 84 tickets available for supporters who are ambulant disabled or for supporters who have to sit down (The Bobbers Stand). These seats will only be available via calling or visiting the Crystal Palace box office – please advise, when contacting the box office, that you are purchasing these seats. These tickets will be available from 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, 8th November via all methods.

All other seats are unreserved (in the Oak Road Stand).

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25.

PRICES

Adult: £30.00

Ages 75+: £21.00

Ages 65+: £24.00

Under-22s: £24.00

Under-19s: £21.00

Under-17s: £12.00

Under-10s: £9.00

COACH TRAVEL

There is one supporters' coach booked for our visit to Kenilworth Road, travelling from Selhurst Park. Click here to book,

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 10:30 GMT.