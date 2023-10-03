Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

All times are UK time.

Newcastle United (A)

Saturday, 21st October

15:00

Premier League

St. James' Park

TICKET DETAILS

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

SALES PHASES

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 4th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 5th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 5th October - 17:30 online only, then Friday, 6th October 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Friday, 6th October 09:00 via all other methods: Friday, 6th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Monday, 9th October: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Adult: £30.00

Senior/Full-time Student: £25.00

Juniors (Under-18): £19.00

Disabled: Half of age-band price, with free PA

COACH TRAVEL

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £60 per person with a departure time of 06:15 BST.