These two games will be at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium, as will all of Palace Women’s home fixtures this season.

Tickets for Palace Women’s next home game against Sheffield United are also available too, click HERE for more information.

Season Ticket holders and Members can grab tickets for just £5 online, with Under-16s paying just £2. A family of four can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for only £25, regardless of Membership status!

Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices will increase when purchased at the stadium.

Tickets will be sent to supporters 48 hours before the match. You will be able to view your purchase in your account history on the ticket website within your Palace account.

Ticket pricing

Buy online

Adult: £13

STH and Members: £5

Under-16s: £2

Families (two adults and two children: £25

On the gate

Adult: £19

STH and Members: £9

Under-16s: £5

Can I reserve a seat?

All Palace Women’s tickets (including Season Tickets) allow general admission only. Seating is first-come-first-served (with the exception of accessible seating – please see below), and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to take their pick of the seats.

On Palace Women’s matchdays, we anticipate that up to 700 seats will be available in the Main Stand. Should seating fill up on the day, supporters are welcome to stand to watch the match.