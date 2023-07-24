Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Sheffield United (A)

Saturday, 12th August

15:00

Premier League

Bramall Lane

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Ambulant and carer tickets are located in block BL4. In order to get free carer tickets, you must book the ambulant tickets in the seats marked for ambulant supporters; tickets booked elsewhere in the allocation will not be able to be booked with a free PA.

Wheelchair bays are available in block BL4 and are priced at £23 for Adults/Seniors; £20 for 18-21s/Students; and £14 Juniors with a free PA.

Juniors under the age of 14 will not be permitted into the stadium unless accompanied by an adult.

Tickets will not be available to purchase on the day from Sheffield United.

Duplicated tickets can be collected from the black collection kiosk (located at the bottom of Cherry Street car park) an hour and a half before kick off.

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Tuesday, 25th July: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 26th July: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 27th July: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 27th July - 17:30 online only, then Friday, 28th July 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Friday, 28th July 09:00 via all other methods: Friday, 28th July: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Monday, 31st July: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket or two if they haven't bought already

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adult: £30.00

Seniors (60+): £23.00

Disabled: £23.00

18-21s & Students (must be in full-time education with a valid student card): £20

Juniors (Under-18): £14.00

Coach Travel

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £40 per person with a departure time of 08:00 BST.