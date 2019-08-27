The game will be the Eagles' sixth consecutive match played in London.

Selling order

10am Tuesday 27th August: Season Ticket holders and paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Wednesday 28th August: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 29th August: Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference.

10am Friday 30th August: Season Ticket holders and Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets)

Prices

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £25

Under-21s: £25

Coach travel

2:30pm departure from Selhurst Park

£17 per ticket

You can buy your tickets online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park.

Please note, Away Season Ticket holders can purchase their tickets now.