Match Details

All times are UK time.

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday, 6th May

15:00

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Please note that the Tottenham away end is classified as safe standing. However, there are approximately 150 seated tickets in block 118; these seats are only available for disabled supporters, and supporters who would struggle to stand for long periods of time. These tickets can only be purchased via the Box Office.

Digital Tickets

Following a successful trial of downloadable digital tickets for the Everton away fixture earlier this season, Crystal Palace are proud at the forefront of trialling this technology for supporters.

More and more clubs are currently trialling digital away tickets, and so to allow both supporters and the club greater experience of using them, our trial will continue for this match at Tottenham.

The club has taken its full away allocation of tickets, of which two blocks (blocks 114 and 115) will be available via digital tickets only. Please do not purchase in these areas if you are not able to receive a digital ticket via your smartphone. Once purchased, digital tickets will be sent via email on Tuesday, 2nd May.

With digital away tickets, there is no reliance on traditional mailing services to deliver tickets, nor any need for fans to have to collect tickets from a busy box office on a matchday.

The trial has also been in place on a number of occasions when away fans have visited Selhurst Park; in the recent Manchester City game, for example, no issues entering the stadium with digital away tickets were reported.

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 20th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 21st April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 24th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 24th April - 17:30 online only, then Tuesday, 25th April 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Tuesday, 25th April 09:00 via all other methods: Tuesday, 25th April: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Wednesday, 26th April: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)

Tickets are available to purchase online here.

*Please note qualifying supporters who wish to purchase in the seated area can call the box office from 10am.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adult: £30.00

Senior (65+): £19.00

Young Adult (18-21): £22.50

Junior (Under-18): £17.00

Coach Travel

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £20 per person with a departure time of 11:00 BST.