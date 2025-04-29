Tottenham Hotspur (A)

All tickets for this fixture will be digital ticket downloads to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after you have purchased your tickets, and your name will be added to a duplications list for collection at Spurs.

Supporters are reminded that they are not allowed to transfer tickets without authority from the club. If you purchase a ticket and are then unable to attend, please contact the box office, who will be able to arrange for a refund as long as this is done before Friday, 9th May 17:00.

Any supporter who is found passing on their tickets will receive an instant ban on purchasing future away tickets.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (65+): £25

£25 Under-21: £25

£25 Under-18: £18

Coach Travel

There will be one supporters coach travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 10:15 BST.