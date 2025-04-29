Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!
You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
- Sunday, 11th May
- 14:15 BST
- Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Liverpool (A)
- Sunday, 25th May
- 16:00 BST
- Premier League
- Anfield
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Wednesday, 30th April – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 30th April – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 1st May – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 1st May – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 1st May – 17:30 online only, then Friday, 2nd May 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 2nd May – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 2nd May – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.