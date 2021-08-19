Due to postal delays and supporter feedback, please note tickets are collection only and no tickets will be posted. Photo ID is required at collection:

Vicarage Road: All tickets can be collected from the Official CPFC Collection Point at Vicarage Road from 17:30 on Tuesday 24th August. This will be located in the Vicarage Road Service Station opposite The Hornets Shop and adjacent to the away turnstiles.

Tickets were on sale until 12:00 on Monday, 23rd August. Tickets will not be available on the day at Vicarage Road.