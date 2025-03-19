Leif Smerud's team earned their first home league win of the season on Sunday, with goals from Aniek Nouwen, Ashleigh Weerden and Katie Stengel sealing a 3-1 victory at the VBS Community Stadium.

A massive clash against Arsenal awaits Palace on 30th March, before Palace then host West Ham and Leicester in their final two home games.

Tickets for these final two home matches are now available, and you can get them here!

Please note that the kick-off time and date for both of these games are subject to change due to potential broadcast picks.