All tickets must be purchased via the CPFC ticketing system and must be collected in person – more information can be found below.

Palace’s European adventure continues at the home of last season’s Premier League BH champions, with the first leg set to take place away at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium on Thursday, 19th February (kick-off time TBC). Due to the small capacity of Bijeli Brijeg Stadium, tickets will be extremely limited to 500 tickets.

Qualifying criteria

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket holders with 13,600+ Loyalty Points.

Ticket collection

All supporters will be required to collect tickets in-person at a city centre location to be confirmed. To collect their tickets, supporters must display a valid passport to ensure that tickets are only used by eligible supporters. Tickets cannot be transferred at any time and under no circumstances will tickets be issued without the ticket holder being present.

It is strongly recommended that you only purchase a ticket if you are absolutely sure you can attend the game. If your circumstances change after you have purchased your ticket, please contact the Box Office as soon as possible.

Tickets are strictly non-transferrable. Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Pricing

Tickets will be priced at £13 each.

Waiting List

Season Ticket holders with 12,500+ Loyalty Points, but who do not qualify in the initial sales phase, can join the Waiting List from 10:00 on Monday.

Any tickets not sold in the initial sales phase will go on sale to the Waiting List based on Loyalty Points.

Travel

The club will once again be delivering an official supporter travel package to ensure supporters have a convenient way of attending the match in Mostar, with packages also going on sale from 10:00 on Monday (26th).

The package will include travel to the stadium and back on the day of the game, with flights and coach transfer included, saving the need to spend additional money on accommodation.

This is planned to see supporters depart Thursday AM, flying into a local airport to be confirmed, before returning on Thursday evening after the game.

The exact airport and precise flight times are still to be confirmed. Find out more, including pricing options, here.

Match Details

Zrinjski Mostar v Crystal Palace