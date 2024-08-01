Agbinone scored Palace's third goal with a neat finish from the edge of the penalty area, while Devenny impressed in midfield during the second-half.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and happy," said Agbinone. "I was very excited. It's something I wanted to do from young, so grateful that I got the opportunity and I was able to show what I could do."

Devenny added: "It's good to get minutes in the legs, especially in the first-team.

"Obviously, great experience being in America, surrounded by good players. You just want to show what you can do and I thought we'd done that in the second-half."