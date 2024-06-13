Palace will return to the United States this summer to compete in a pair of high-profile pre-season fixtures on the East Coast at the end of July, with tickets for both games now on sale.

And from now until Sunday, 16th June – Father’s Day – you can receive 25% off tickets for both fixtures.

The Eagles will first visit Annapolis to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, 31st July (kick-off 20:00 EDT local time) at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

To get 25% off tickets for Palace v Wolves, use the purchase code DAD25OFF at checkout.