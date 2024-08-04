"I feel very comfortable, very comfortable," he told Telemundo. "The training is going well.

"Everything we've been training and practising is going well. I feel very comfortable with my teammates. Everything is going well.

"I've played well, I've suffered, and I've achieved my goals. Thank God for everything."

Riad spoke about Morocco's talented younger generation, having scored his first international goal in the post-season break.

"Little by little, our Moroccan talents are coming out... I'm very happy with how we're taking Morocco to the next level," he said. "I'm very happy with how we've played in the World Cup, which we've reached the semi-finals.

"I'm very happy with how we've faced each game, and above all, I'm happy for the fans, who have given us a lot of joy.".