Oliver Glasner and the travelling players also met with Maryland senator Chris van Hollen, who is working to promote football in the United States - and was gifted a Crystal Palace scarf by the manager.

The two had plenty to speak about, including the Chris Richards, the US hosting the World Cup in 2026 and the importance of opening up 'soccer' to children of all backgrounds.

Check out the best shots of Oliver Glasner and co. in the gallery!

Palace are in D.C. after an open training session this morning, with more than 1,000 fans turning up to see the team train, grabbing signatures and special mementos from the experience.

The Eagles are taking on Wolves in Annapolis at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, before heading down to Tampa in Florida to take on West Ham.