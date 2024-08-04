Tyrick Mitchell gave the Eagles the lead after just 30 seconds, before goals from Jeff Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard sealed the result.
Crystal Palace beat West Ham to lift the Stateside Cup in Tampa, Florida, capping off a perfect pre-season tour - check out the best images in the gallery!
01 / 08
Having already beaten Wolves in Annapolis, the trophy was desinted for South London, with Joachim Andersen lifting the cup in the centre-circle of the 69,000 capacity Raymond James Stadium.
Check out the best images in the gallery!