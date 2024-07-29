The Eagles are in Baltimore for a series of events - including a fan event with special guests and a chance for supporters to watch open training - before heading to Annapolis to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, 31st July (kick-off 20:00 EDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time) at the 34,000-capacity Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Crystal Palace have arrived in the United States for our pre-season tour, with a second trip to the US in succession bringing the Premier League across the pond.
Check out the best images from our arrival in the gallery above!
Tickets are still available for the fixture, with the Palace fans in sections 1, 2, 101 and 102.
The Eagles will then journey to Tampa, Florida, where they will face London rivals West Ham United on Saturday, 3rd August (kick-off 19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Sunday UK time) at the Raymond James Stadium, which seats around 69,000 and is home to NFL outfit Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Please note the Crystal Palace Fan Sections: 147, 148, 149.
With Wolves and West Ham also playing one another earlier in the week, the inaugural Stateside Cup trophy will then be awarded to the best-performing team across the three fixtures.
You can watch every minute of both games – as well as our Selhurst Park pre-season fixture against Nantes – from just £19.99 through Palace TV+.