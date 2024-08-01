"It's always important to keep momentum and win a game," Schlupp said, reflecting on the game. "Obviously, it was a bit different.

"It was a workout: 45 minutes [with] two different squads. First-half, we had to dig deep a bit. But like I said, it was a workout, almost like a training session.

"But again, like I said, winning is always good. First-half, we obviously went 1-0 up and then the second-half team won that game 2-1, if that's [the way] you want to look at [it].

"3-1 against another Premier League team. It's always a good feeling."

Palace gave several Academy youngsters a chance to impress in the second-half, with Schlupp impressed by their hard work on tour so far.

"After our first-half, we obviously came back out to watch them play," he said.

"There was a lot of them in the team. I thought the senior players looked after them really well.

"Then the young boys performed really well. I think they looked more than comfortable playing against a Premier League team.