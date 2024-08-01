"[It was] a very good result for us and we got a lot of information about the level we are playing at the moment," he told Palace TV.

"We struggled in some situations, we can see what we have to improve, but we can also see a lot of positive things. We are always able to score goals, we can create chances.

"We have 20 on-field players today on the pitch. I think six from our academy did brilliantly in the second-half. We were playing with a lot of energy and that is what I really enjoyed today.

"We had a good spirit from the first minute until the end of the game. It was a very good test for us."