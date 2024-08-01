Palace scored three goals, and all were phenomenal in their own way: a long-range screamer from Jeff Schlupp, a wonderful bit of close control from Jordan Ayew and a fine finish from Asher Agbinone.
"Jeffrey Schlupp, what a finish from 30 or 40 yards," Glasner said. "Also, the second one, a strike from Dean [Henderson, with the assist], and how Jordan takes the ball, the technical ability is amazing, and then the finish as well.
"And then I really enjoyed Asher: 18 years [old], he's been with us for three days. He did a great finish, so it was a very nice goal."
Palace's young players impressed in the second-half, but Glasner says that the hard work is only just beginning.
"They're all good guys, good talents, otherwise they wouldn't be here with us," he explained. "They're very good characters, but I also think it's important now.
"They did very good - 45 minutes today - but stay humble. They still have many issues to work on, but this is what they're doing. They are listening, they are giving their best.
"This is what we demand from every player, giving your best every day. At the end, it's up to them how their career is going on. But they are great talents with different skills, and they showed it today."