The Palace takeover of Baltimore continued after the Eagles’ arrival yesterday, with the crowds at Camden Yards treated to some red and blue pre-match entertainment.

Glasner stepped out to throw the first pitch, with Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Joel Ward, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews and Cheick Doucoure also presented to the crowds.

Richards later made a special appearance on American TV, joining the broadcasters in the commentary box and presenting a Crystal Palace scarf to the two of the voices of Major League Baseball.