Holding has spent plenty of time in the States, both with Arsenal and on holiday, and says ‘soccer’ is only booming.
“I think this is like my seventh tour in the States now, and each year it gets bigger and bigger and there's more and more fans, so it’s great.
“Baltimore's been really good. We've been treated well and looked after.
“All the fans are turning up and coming out and watching us, so it's exciting.
“It's nice to get a full pre-season with the lads and be in good physical shape. No injuries, touch wood.
Hopefully wherever I can help out the team, that's the goal this year and get some game time.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wednesday, 31st July
- 20:00 EDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time
- Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland
- Crystal Palace Fan Sections: 1, 2, 101, 102
- Tickets on sale here.