The Eagles’ last game came almost a month ago at St James’ Park, and the lengthy delay has allowed Patrick Vieira and his coaching staff an extended period to work with the players.

Several players represented their countries over the international break, with Joachim Andersen, Wilfried Zaha and more travelling far and wide to play for their nation teams.

With the full squad back together once again, Vieira was able to put the players through their paces and apply the final touches to his plan to take on Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Go inside training with the best shots in the gallery!