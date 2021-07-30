Benteke was back in training to link up with new manager Patrick Vieira for the first time, as the Eagles prepare for their latest pre-season outing at the Madejski Stadium against Reading – which you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+.

After two wins in their opening two contests against Walsall and Ipswich Town, Palace returned to Selhurst Park for the first time in the Vieira era for a 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

The hard work has continued behind the scenes as the lads prepare for the Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 14th August – check out the latest progress in the gallery below.