Patrick Vieira began putting his squad through their paces at the facility, which usually serves as the base for the England national sides.
Palace’s Premier League preparations are ramping up as they continue a week-long training camp at St George’s Park – check out the best images from the latest sessions in the gallery below!
The Eagles couldn't resist the now-traditional St George's Park inflatables as they made the most of the facilities after another intense training session.
Palace are set for their first pre-season fixture on Saturday, as they travel to the Banks’ Stadium to take on Walsall.
The Eagles get their 2021/22 Premier League season underway at Stamford Bridge, taking on Chelsea on Saturday, 14th August.
Check in on Palace’s preparations for the new season in the gallery below!
01 / 34