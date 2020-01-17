Scott Dann and Joel Ward took to the pitches in Beckenham this week, as the pair of defenders return to fitness after several weeks out of action. Dann was encouragingly named on the bench against Arsenal last Saturday.

Also amongst the team was Cenk Tosun, who is settling in to south London after his loan arrival from Everton last Friday.

In the gallery above, you can see how the lads fared with the squad size continuing to increase as it overcomes the late cluster of injuries.

