McArthur is working to return to full fitness and has been sidelined for recent weeks, and Zaha competed with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.
James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha trained with their Crystal Palace teammates this week, returning to the pitches at Copers Cope Road before Palace's FA Cup clash with Hartlepool.
01 / 27
Les Éléphants reached the competition's round of 16 before losing on penalties to eventual finalists Egypt. Cheikhou Kouyaté remains in the competition with Senegal, and will look to take home the trophy in Sunday's final.
Both McArthur and Zaha look to have been in good spirits as they got amongst the preparations.
Also in training was Tayo Adaramola, the teenage left-back in Paddy McCarthy's Under-23s.
