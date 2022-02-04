Les Éléphants reached the competition's round of 16 before losing on penalties to eventual finalists Egypt. Cheikhou Kouyaté remains in the competition with Senegal, and will look to take home the trophy in Sunday's final.

Both McArthur and Zaha look to have been in good spirits as they got amongst the preparations.

Also in training was Tayo Adaramola, the teenage left-back in Paddy McCarthy's Under-23s.

You can see how the lads fared in the gallery above.