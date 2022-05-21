The lads arrived in good spirits as our club photographer snapped the final shots from Copers Cope this campaign.
Then it was onto the pitch for a matchday-1 session and finally a few farewells before the Selhurst clash with United.
The Crystal Palace squad and staff were in for their final training session of 2021/22 today (Saturday), as Patrick Vieira's men prepared for their season finale against Manchester United.
Palace are hoping to force their way into the Premier League's top half with three points, but could also match their highest clean sheet tally for a 38-game season (12), make it their most prolific season in the Premier League with three goals and enjoy the club’s most defensively solid campaign in the competition by conceding fewer than three.
See inside their preparations above!