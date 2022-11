The Palace goalkeeper was back in action alongside Vicente Guaita, Sam Johnstone and 18-year-old Owen Goodman, who stepped-up from his duties with the Under-21s.

Goodman wasn't the only prospect who joined the first-team this week, with 16-year-old Jake Grante also put through his paces.

In the gallery below, you can see the lads prep for the Leeds clash this weekend – and keep an eye out for Patrick Vieira flashing some of his old skills.