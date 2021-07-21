With temperatures in south London reaching 31 degrees celcius, the lads were put through their paces at Copers Cope Road as pre-season preparations continue.

After spending a week at St George's Park, the Eagles are back in Beckenham preparing for their second pre-season fixture.

Vieira's men beat Walsall last weekend, andtake on Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday, 24th July.

Palace's first Premier League fixture is at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 14th August, as they take on Chelsea.

