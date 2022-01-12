“At U18s level we don’t get that very often, so Saturday will be special in terms of recreating that, and getting proper fans – Palace fans – in the stadium to support the boys.”

Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side were promoted last season in the presence of a raucous home support at Selhurst, and Quinn is hoping for a similar impact this time around.

“It was amazing,” he remembers. “I went to those games, and the fans have obviously helped the boys. Speaking to a few of the boys and the staff, they really appreciated having the fans there making the noise for them, getting them over the line to get promoted.

“The boys, and us as well, we look forward to these games. In our home stadium – it’s nice to get a home tie. It will gradually build up in the next few days as the game gets closer.

“We’re focused on what we need to do to win the game.”