"I’m frustrated, especially where we went 1-0 up with about probably under 10 to go I think. Yeah, frustrating," said the manager. "It was always going to be a good challenge, this game, coming off the back of the FA Youth Cup game in the week, to keep the lads level-headed and trying to approach this, because we knew it'd be a tough challenge against Leicester."

The manager acknowledged the pivotal moment when the team took the lead through Zach Marsh, but couldn't quite secure the three points: "It’s frustrating not to come away with three, and we feel as though it's two points dropped.

"I think [a point was possibly a fair reflection], because if we'd have scored early, I think it changes the nature of the game. I think we had two chances earlier, probably in the first 10 minutes, and I think that would have settled us down - as it does in football, but we didn't take them."