Eagle-Eyed Review

Last time out, Donte Martin’s brace inspired Palace to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal, as they returned to winning ways in the U18 Premier League South.

That result followed a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City, where a heavily rotated Palace side – still riding the momentum of their first-ever U18 Premier League Cup triumph – came up short against the in-form Canaries.

The young Eagles currently sit sixth on 42 points, just one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion in fifth and fourth respectively, while holding two games in hand on both.

Attention will also be on second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Palace have two games in hand but trail by eight points, setting up a potential race for second place heading into the final weeks of the campaign.