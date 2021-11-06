A week on from a solid 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, Rob Quinn makes four changes, two of which being Fionn Mooney and Adler Nascimento returning to the starting XI in place of Freddie Bell and Maliq Cadogan.

Tayo Adaramola and Jack Wells-Morrison, who have mostly featured for the Under-23s this season, come in in place of Joshua Addae and Matty Vigor.

Last time out in the Under 18 Premier League South the young Eagles snatched a point late on against Fulham, thanks to Victor Akinwale's 10th goal of the season, and they will be looking to claim all three at Copers Cope this morning.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Adaramola, Ozoh, Sheridan, Bartley, Nascimento, Wells-Morrison, Akinwale, Mooney, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Barton, Izquierdo, Dixon, Leonard, Vigor.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gunter, Bryan-Waugh, Andiyapan, Kyerematen, Dorrington, Sayers, McKnight, Heaps, Williams, Amo, Owen.

Subs not used: Bloxham, Hayton, Torran, Willhoft-King, Linton.

