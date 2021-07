The Eagles will face sixth-tier Dulwich on Tuesday, July 20th at 19:00 BST and fifth-tier Bromley on Saturday, 31st July at 15:00 BST.

Both matches will be played away from home, with tickets for the Bromley game on sale here.

They see Palace preparing for their first season in the Premier League 2, after Shaun Derry’s charges secured promotion via the play-offs in 20/21.