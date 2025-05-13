The 35-year-old is handed an almost impossible place to start: how does Joel Ward wish to be remembered by Crystal Palace supporters?

He smiles wryly, pausing for thought, and says: “How do I want the Palace fans to remember me? Hopefully, that I gave everything for the club… and that I'm one of their own, I guess.”

“For me, it's been a huge privilege to wear this shirt, to represent this club. From the outset all I've wanted to do is play football – and I've achieved that.

“I've achieved a dream of mine to play at the highest level and to play in the Premier League. I'm privileged and blessed to have worn the Palace shirt as well.

“It's been an incredible journey, so many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.”

Only one thing for it, then, upon the announcement that – after 13 years with the club – Ward would be leaving the club upon the expiration of his current contract: a trip down memory lane.