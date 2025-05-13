“Defender Joel Ward has joined from Portsmouth £400,000 after he agreed a four year contract,” it read – before the soon-to-be long-associated hashtag: “#cpfc.”
On 28th May, 2012, before the days of flashy announcements and viral videos, there was a simple tweet, timed at 7.32pm.
Little did any of us know, at that time, that such an understated arrival would actually mark the arrival of a modern Crystal Palace F.C. legend.
His farewell Palace TV interview is a special one – and you can watch it now, below.
The Hampshire-born defender first joined Palace at the start of the club’s successful promotion-winning season from the Championship, 2012/13, and was an instant success, playing a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League – including a dramatic goal-line clearance in the play-off final against Watford at Wembley.
He has been a core member of the team ever since, excelling through promotion, an FA Cup final – soon to become two, of course – and Palace's longest top-flight spell, taking on the club captaincy in 2023/24.
Ward’s achievements are innumerable, the milestones countless. The word ‘legend’ is arguably overused in modern football – but simply not so here.
So many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.—Joel Ward
The 35-year-old is handed an almost impossible place to start: how does Joel Ward wish to be remembered by Crystal Palace supporters?
He smiles wryly, pausing for thought, and says: “How do I want the Palace fans to remember me? Hopefully, that I gave everything for the club… and that I'm one of their own, I guess.”
“For me, it's been a huge privilege to wear this shirt, to represent this club. From the outset all I've wanted to do is play football – and I've achieved that.
“I've achieved a dream of mine to play at the highest level and to play in the Premier League. I'm privileged and blessed to have worn the Palace shirt as well.
“It's been an incredible journey, so many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.”
Only one thing for it, then, upon the announcement that – after 13 years with the club – Ward would be leaving the club upon the expiration of his current contract: a trip down memory lane.
Dial back the clock and we’re in 2012/13 again – one of the most important seasons in the 164-year history of Crystal Palace Football Club.
“Jeez, that seems like a lifetime ago,” Ward chuckles, staring at the first Palace photograph of many paving his wall of nostalgia in a South London studio.
“Not the best start to the season, but that season was remembered for one thing and one thing only – and that was the promotion.
“I don't think we had the expectation that we were going to get promoted that season, but it was certainly in the plan to try and take this club to the next level… Thankfully, that’s kind of happened!”
They're doing incredible things, the team is thriving, and we're reaching new heights—Joel Ward
Wembley photos are next: the aforementioned 1-0 win over Watford in extra-time, thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s driving run, Kevin Phillips’ penalty, Julián Speroni’s super saves, a fierce collective team effort – and Ward’s remarkable last-gasp intervention.
In short: a day out at Wembley to remember.
“It still gives me goosebumps now kind of looking back!” Ward laughs. “Jeez, I couldn’t even grow a beard at that point, look…
“I think the moment that obviously changed the course for this club, and for me personally, was the play-off final. To win that and to take this club into the Premier League… now you look at it, it's obviously thriving in the Premier League.
“They're doing incredible things, the team is thriving, and we're reaching new heights, so that's an incredible moment to cherish.”
Ward’s trip down memory lane takes him to more landmarks: his first Crystal Palace goal – a calmly-taken curler against Queens Park Rangers in March 2015, and subsequent memorable celebration, and a run to his first FA Cup Final – against Manchester United – in 2015/16.
Ward played the full 120 minutes that day – extra-time again at Wembley – but this time came out on the losing side. A return to the venue on Saturday to face Manchester City could yet see him raise aloft the FA Cup, however.
“We came so close, but it just wasn't meant to be at that time,” Ward reflects. “But we go again.
“The lads have put in an incredible shift this season, and it'd be incredible to see them run out there and obviously put in a performance that we know that we can put in, and rewrite history for the club.”
The fans are always lifting the roof. You go to many other clubs, and I don't think they've got the same passion for the club that they support.—Joel Ward
Ward would become a model of consistency in South London’s famous red and blue – a stalwart of the side under multiple managers – and, eventually, during 2023/24, club captain under Roy Hodgson, leading the way with his experience, professionalism and dedication to the highest standards.
“Week in, week out at Selhurst, there’s never a dull moment,” he smiles. “The fans are always lifting the roof. You go to many other clubs, and I don't think they've got the same passion for the club that they support.
“When you step through the door and you come into a club like this, it's infectious. The Chairman and the fans have created a culture and an atmosphere and an environment such that, when players play for this club, they always take a little slice of the club with them.”
So too, has Ward’s family – his emotions shining through when he talks about his family: his wife, Jessica; their two young boys (and with a baby girl due in the coming days); and their role, love and support in his life.
“I've been fortunate enough to have, from day one, an incredibly supportive network around me, in my family, my parents, my siblings, my friends, and my extended family,” Ward says proudly.
“My wife has been someone who's been on this journey from the moment it started, really,” From back then, to up to this moment here, she’s supported me. She’s been a rock for me.
“It’s the biggest honour, by far, to be a father. To walk out with these boys is special.”
A family man for a family club. A man of dignity, pride, principles – and a footballer of the utmost quality and character.
“Certainly this club has a piece of my heart, and red and blue runs through my veins,” Ward comes full circle.
“Every picture here tells a story. It tells a moment – and there’ve been some incredible moments to cherish.
“It’s been an incredible journey with so many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.
“Obviously, I came from somewhere else. But I’ve been a part of this club and a part of the furniture for so long that I’d like to think I’m part of the family.
“This isn’t ‘goodbye’ – it’s merely a ‘see you later.’”
And all of that from a 96-character tweet.
Joel Ward: thank you.