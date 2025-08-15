Following on from our FA Cup final victory in May, Oliver Glasner’s Eagles made it back-to-back trophies on visits to Wembley, with a penalty shoot-out win over Premier League champions Liverpool last weekend,

The Eagles were full value for the silverware, as well, having arguably been the better side in the 90 minutes, and 2-2 draw, which preceded the spot kicks.

One way or another, spectacular scenes were delivered – more memories to last a lifetime – and you can watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of another special day in our history in the latest instalment of Access All Over, below!