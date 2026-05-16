Sit back, relax and enjoy 27 minutes and 25 seconds of pure, unfiltered, behind-the-scenes and pitchside footage from the best day in our then-164-year history.
As we approach the anniversary of our 2025 FA Cup Final victory tomorrow (17th May) – and with us able to call ourselves 'FA Cup holders' for just a few hours more – it's time to relive this beautiful, beautiful footage.
Palace TV produced arguably the best video of last year, the long-awaited Access All Over from our victory in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.
This has it all: from the pre-match scenes at Covent Garden, Box Park - exclusive angles of the goal and penalty save - right the way through to the trophy lift and the celebrations afterwards.
Watch it, savour it and, most importantly, enjoy it, as you relive all the incredible moments from a day that will live long, long in the memory.
And whilst we're at it... let's relive the Winners' Celebration a week later, too!
Access All Over is a recurring series on Palace TV that gives you an unprecedented fly-on-the-wall style of coverage of most of our matchdays from start to finish - Click HERE to view more!