Talented young midfielder Wharton arrived from Blackburn Rovers on Thursday having penned a five-and-a-half year deal with the club, following exciting full-back Muñoz's arrival from K.R.C. Genk earlier in the week.

And the duo were straight down to work in south London as Palace set out in search of a second win of the week, preparing to take on arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both players were eligible for their debuts on Saturday, noting: "They both come from clubs where they have been playing every week, and they have reported no injuries at all, so both will be available.”

Before then, however, there was the small matter – for Wharton – of greeting new teammates (with Muñoz having done so earlier in the week), before getting stuck in alongside the Colombian ahead of this weekend's big match.

