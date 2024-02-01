Wharton completed his move from boyhood club Blackburn Rovers, and spoke exclusively with Palace TV about his first day in south London.

“It’s a great feeling – I've always wanted to play in the Premier League,” Wharton told Palace TV. “To play for a such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour.

“It’s something that I think nearly every kid who plays football dreams of. It’s the best league in the world. I'm really looking forward to it and I can’t wait.”

Watching players like Marc Guéhi, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise build on successful seasons in the Championship at Selhurst Park to become top-class players has inspired Wharton, who says south London is the place for talented youngsters to develop.

“I think that’s something that stands out with Crystal Palace – the way they have brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League," he said.