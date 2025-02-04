The England international made a long-awaited return to the pitch in the 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, having last appeared for club at Villa Park on 30th October.

Having returned from his subsequent groin surgery, Wharton – who manager Oliver Glasner confirmed had enjoyed a strong full week in training – came on after 88 minutes against Manchester United, and within moments won the ball back to allow Ismaïla Sarr the chance to put Daniel Muñoz in on goal. The Colombian squared for Jean-Philippe Mateta – and the match was sealed.

“I was just happy to be back out there, it's a great feeling,” Wharton beamed. “Obviously getting the three points makes it even better. It's just what you want to do every week as a footballer.

“I've not enjoyed being injured so I'm delighted to be back, and to get the three points at Old Trafford, it's a great feeling.

“I started training at the start of this week so my feeling was to get through a week of training and prove that I'm ready to be involved at the weekend. I think it was Friday morning maybe, after one of the meetings, the gaffer just called me and said that I’d be travelling. It was a good thing to hear, and I'm glad I got to travel and be involved!

“I think we needed a second goal just to have a bit of a gap and let us settle and then hold onto the lead at the end, so it was a great feeling. The lads played well for the whole 90 minutes, dug in especially at the end, and we can't complain with three points!”