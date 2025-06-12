It really was the most spectacular of days. South London has always been Palace's, but on trophy parade day, we made that unmistakably clear, painting the streets red and blue in celebration of our histroic triumph.

After 164 years, having finally lifted our first major trophy, the celebration well and truly matched the moment.

Thousands upon thousands of fans packed the streets hours before the buses rolled through, showing exactly why this club is so special.

Relive those special scenes in our behind the scenes video above!